HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi congratulates Murmu as she completes first year as President

Droupadi Murmu, the first tribal woman to hold the top office, completed one year in office

July 25, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated President Droupadi Murmu and said her various accomplishments reflect the tangible impact of her leadership. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated President Droupadi Murmu and said her various accomplishments reflect the tangible impact of her leadership. File | Photo Credit: PTI

With President Droupadi Murmu completing her first year in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 25 congratulated her and said her various accomplishments reflect the tangible impact of her leadership.

Ms. Murmu, the first tribal woman to hold the top office, completed one year in office on Tuesday.

ALSO READ
Presidential polls | People across India have hailed Droupadi Murmu’s nomination, says PM Modi

Also Read | Being Droupadi Murmu — the arc of a gritty career and diverse people’s struggles

"Congratulations to Rashtrapati Ji on her first year in office! Her tireless dedication to public service and relentless pursuit of progress are extremely motivating," Mr. Modi said.

Watch | Who is Droupadi Murmu?

"Her various accomplishments reflect the tangible impact of her leadership," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.