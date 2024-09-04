PM Modi congratulates Mariyappan, Sharad for medal wins at Paris Paralympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar for winning the bronze and silver medals in the men's high jump T6 final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics.

In the men's high jump T6 final, Mariyappan settled for the bronze medal with a leap of 1.85m. America's Ezra Frech rewrote the Paralympic Record to take away the gold with a blockbuster performance of 1.94m. His compatriot, Sharad Kumar bagged a silver medal with a leap of 1.88m.

Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi hailed Mariyappan's "skills, consistency and determination" which helped him win medals in three consecutive editions of the Paralympics.

"Congratulations to Mariyappan Thangavelu on winning the Bronze medal in the Men's High Jump T63 event. It is commendable that he has won medals in three consecutive editions of the Paralympics. His skills, consistency and determination are exceptional," PM Modi wrote on X.

While praising Sharad Kumar, PM Modi said that the para-athlete has inspired the entire nation. "Sharad Kumar wins Silver in Men's High Jump T63 at #Paralympics2024! He is admired for his consistency and excellence. Congrats to him. He inspires the entire nation," PM Modi wrote on X.

India para-athletes have scripted history in Paris by surpassing their highest medal tally of 19 in the Tokyo edition of the Paralympics three years ago.

The Indian contingent has added 20 medals to its constantly growing tally and will have an opportunity to further extend its record medal haul in a single edition of the Paralympics.

Earlier on Monday and Tuesday, the Indian contingent won 13 medals for the country, jumping the medal tally to a record 20 consisting of three gold, seven silver, and 10 bronze medals. In the Tokyo edition (August 24 - September 5, 2021), India recorded its best-ever medal haul with a tally of 19, including five gold, eight silver, and six bronze.

It was raining double podium finishes for India in athletics after Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar claimed silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the men's javelin throw F46 event at Stade de France at the Paris Paralympics.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only a significant increase in numbers but also in medal hopes.