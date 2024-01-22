GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi congratulates Japan on successful lunar landing

ISRO is looking forward to cooperating with Japanese agency JAXA in the field of space exploration, PM Modi has said.

January 22, 2024 02:23 am | Updated 02:23 am IST

PTI

The India Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is looking forward to cooperating with Japanese agency JAXA in the field of space exploration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said while congratulating Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on Tokyo’s successful lunar landing. Japan made history on January 20 by becoming only the fifth country to land a spacecraft on the moon, a mission that was helmed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

Mr. Modi congratulated Mr. Kishida for JAXA’s first soft moon landing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday. Japan’s smart Lander for Investigating Moon (Slim) landed on the lunar surface near an equatorial crater that was hailed as a major milestone in the country’s space exploration.

“He further said that the ISRO looks forward to cooperating with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in space exploration,” it said.

Japan’s smart Lander for Investigating Moon (Slim) landed on the lunar surface near an equatorial crater that was hailed as a major milestone in the country’s space exploration.

Mr. Modi posted on X on Saturday night: “Congratulations Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and everyone at JAXA on achieving Japan’s first soft Moon landing. India looks forward to our cooperation in space exploration between ISRO and JAXA.” The other countries that made soft-landing on the moon are India, the U.S., China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Related Topics

Japan

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.