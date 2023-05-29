HamberMenu
PM Modi congratulates Erdogan on re-election as Turkey President

May 29, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, May 29, 2023, congratulated Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election, and expressed confidence that bilateral ties between the two countries on global issues will continue to grow.

Mr. Erdogan won re-election Sunday, May 28, 2023, extending his rule into a third decade as the country reels from high inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that levelled entire cities.

Mr. Modi tweeted, "Congratulations @RTErdogan on re-election as the President of Türkiye! I am confident that our bilateral ties and cooperation on global issues will continue to grow in the coming times."

