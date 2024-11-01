PM Modi condoles T P G Nambiar's demise, hails his contributions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of BPL Group founder T P Gopalan Nambiar on Thursday and said the pioneering innovator and industrialist was a strong votary of making India economically strong.

Nambiar (94), the founder of Indian electronic company BPL Group, died on Thursday, family sources said. He was not keeping well for quite some time and passed away in the morning, they said.

"Shri TPG Nambiar Ji was a pioneering innovator and industrialist, who was a strong votary of making India economically strong. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers," Modi said in a post on X.

Popularly known as TPG, Nambiar is the father-in-law of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.