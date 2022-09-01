PM Modi condoles Gorbachev's demise, hails his contribution to strengthening India-Russia ties

Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. File | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 1 condoled the demise of former Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev, and said he was one of the leading statesmen of the 20th century who left an indelible mark on the course of history.

Gorbachev died at a hospital in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91 after a "serious and prolonged illness", according to the Russian media. His death prompted an outpouring of condolences and tributes from leaders across the world.

"I extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of H.E. Mr. Mikhail Gorbachev, one of the leading statesmen of the 20th century who left an indelible mark on the course of history," Mr. Modi said in a tweet.

"We recall and value his contribution to strengthening of relations with India," he added.

Gorbachev was the leader of the Soviet Union from 1985 until its collapse in 1991. He visited India in 1986 as well as in 1988.

Mikhail Gorbachev addressing a joint session of Parliament in New Delhi on November 27, 1986. Vice President R. Venkataraman, Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and the Lok Sabha Speaker Balram Jakhar are also seen in the picture. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Gorbachev was awarded the Nobel peace prize for negotiating a historic nuclear arms pact with the then United States President Ronald Reagan.