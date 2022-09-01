PM Modi condoles Gorbachev's demise, hails his contribution to strengthening India-Russia ties

Former Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev died at a hospital in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91 after a "serious and prolonged illness"

PTI New Delhi
September 01, 2022 09:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. File | Photo Credit: AP

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 1 condoled the demise of former Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev, and said he was one of the leading statesmen of the 20th century who left an indelible mark on the course of history.

Gorbachev died at a hospital in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91 after a "serious and prolonged illness", according to the Russian media. His death prompted an outpouring of condolences and tributes from leaders across the world.

"I extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of H.E. Mr. Mikhail Gorbachev, one of the leading statesmen of the 20th century who left an indelible mark on the course of history," Mr. Modi said in a tweet. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"We recall and value his contribution to strengthening of relations with India," he added.

Gorbachev was the leader of the Soviet Union from 1985 until its collapse in 1991. He visited India in 1986 as well as in 1988.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Mikhail Gorbachev addressing a joint session of Parliament in New Delhi on November 27, 1986. Vice President R. Venkataraman, Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and the Lok Sabha Speaker Balram Jakhar are also seen in the picture. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Gorbachev was awarded the Nobel peace prize for negotiating a historic nuclear arms pact with the then United States President Ronald Reagan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Russia
death
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app