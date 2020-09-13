PM Modi condoles death of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, asks Nitish to fulfil his demands

Patna

13 September 2020

Lalu Prasad, Sushil Kumar, Jitan Ram Manjhi among leaders who pay tribute to the veteran socialist leader

Various leaders condoled the death of veteran socialist leader and former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Sunday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Singh, who recently had resigned from Rashtriya Janata Dal, was 74.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating some Petroleum projects in Bihar, condoled the death of the leader and requested Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to fulfil the demands which the former Minister had requested in his letter few days ago to Mr. Kumar.

“After all, he spoke about development in his letter,” said Mr. Modi.

Mr. Kumar and other State leaders too mourned the death of the former Union Minister, remembering him as a veteran socialist leader of the State.

RJD leader Lalu Prasad in his condolence message said: “I’m, sad, speechless…have told you that you’re not going anywhere but you went so far…you will be remembered most”.

Senior State BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar said, “Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s death is a huge loss for public life…he did politics of principle and never compromised with his principle because of politics”.

“His death is a great social and political loss,” said Hindustanti Awam Morcha (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Singh had a Ph.D in mathematics and was an expert in the rural and agricultural landscape in the country.

He was unwell for a few days after recovering from COVID-19 and was admitted to the AIIMS.

Letter to Lalu Prasad

From the hospital bed he had written a letter addressed to Mr. Lalu Prasad on September 10 to say he would no longer be with the party.

“After the death of ‘jannayak’ (people’s leader) Karpoori Thakur, I stood behind you for 32 years but not any more…I’ve received lots of affection from the party, supporters and people. Please forgive me”, wrote Singh in a one-page handwritten letter to Mr. Lalu Prasad, who himself is admitted at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi for medical attention.

Mr. Lalu Prasad quickly responded his letter saying, “get well soon and we’ll sit together to discuss…but, you’re not going anywhere”.

Earlier on June 23, Singh quit as RJD’s vice-president and despite repeated requests from party leader Tejashwi Yadav, he did not withdraw his resignation.

Five-time MP

Singh, a five-time MP from Vaishali parliamentary constituency in Bihar, stood behind Mr. Lalu Prasad since the beginning.

However, recently he got upset over the likely induction of another upper caste Rajput leader of his constituency Ramakishore Singh, a criminal-turned-politician and former Lok Janshakti Party MP from Vaishali parliamentary constituency, into the RJD.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha poll, Mr. Ramakishore Singh defeated RJD candidate Raghuvansh Prasad Singh. Mr. Ramakishore Singh is said to have some influence in Raghopur Assembly constituency of Vaishali district, represented by Mr. Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and heir apparent of Mr. Lalu Prasad.

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh had lost won Lok Sabha poll in 2009 from Vaishali constituency.

Earlier, amid speculation that Raghuvansh Prasad Singh may quit the party soon, Mr. Tejashwi Yadav even had gone to Delhi to assuage him but, said party sources, the veteran leader had categorically told him that “it would be difficult for him to remain in the party along with Rama Singh”.

The buzz in political circles was that Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who had steered the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme at the Centre when he was Rural Development Minister in the Congress-led UPA government in 2005, would join the ruling JD(U).

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh had also written a letter with some demands to Mr. Nitish Kumar on September 10.

The State JD(U) leaders too lost no time in extending an invitation to the veteran socialist leader. “If Raghuvansh Prasad Singh expresses his wish to come to the JD(U) he would be most welcome,” said JD(U) leaders.