PM Modi condoles death of Manipur BJP president Tikendra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of Manipur BJP president S. Tikendra on Thursday night in a private hospital here due to COVID-19 infection. In a tweet, Mr. Modi said that he was saddened by the death of Mr. Tikendra and that he would be remembered as a hard-working ‘karyakarta’ who had strengthened the party in Manipur.

Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J.P. Nadda, Union Minister of State for Sports Kiren Rijiju have also expressed their condolences.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren said that he had no word to express his grief. Mr. Tikendra had made sincere efforts to strengthen the party in the State.

Mr. Tikendra was admitted in the J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, on April 29 after he was tested COVID-19 positive. Some days later he was found to be COVID-19 negative. But he was advised to stay back as there were some complications. His condition worsened and was shifted to a private hospital on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, late on Thursday, police arrested Kishorechandra Wangkhem, a reporter, and Irendro Leichombam, an activist, for posting some remarks on the death of Mr. Tikendra in the social media. Police said that they had been arrested in the past also on some charges.