PM Modi condemns attack on Donald Trump

Updated - July 14, 2024 08:53 am IST

Published - July 14, 2024 08:52 am IST

Trump was injured during his election rally when a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position

Agencies

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and former President of United States of America, Donald Trump | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 14 said he was “deeply concerned” by the attack on his friend and former U.S. president Donald Trump at an election rally.

“Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery,” he said in a post on social media. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people,” he added.

Also read | Biden leads condemnation after Trump wounded at rally shooting

Trump was injured during his election rally when a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue in Butler, the US Secret Service said.

Trump’s campaign said that he was “doing well” after an assassination attempt at his election rally in Pennsylvania.

The attacker killed one spectator at the rally, and two others were critically injured.

Secret Service agents swarmed Trump and ducked behind the podium. Blood could be seen on his right ear of Trump as agents surrounded him and led him off the stage to a waiting vehicle to whisk him away.

The shooting is being investigated as an attempted assassination, law enforcement officials said.

