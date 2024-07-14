PM Modi condemns attack on Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 14 said he was “deeply concerned” by the attack on his friend and former U.S. president Donald Trump at an election rally.

Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2024

“Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery,” he said in a post on social media. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people,” he added.

Also read | Biden leads condemnation after Trump wounded at rally shooting

Trump was injured during his election rally when a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue in Butler, the US Secret Service said.

#WATCH | Gunfire at Donald Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania (USA). He was escorted to a vehicle by the US Secret Service



"The former President is safe and further information will be released when available' says the US Secret Service.



(Source - Reuters) pic.twitter.com/289Z7ZzxpX — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2024

Trump’s campaign said that he was “doing well” after an assassination attempt at his election rally in Pennsylvania.

The attacker killed one spectator at the rally, and two others were critically injured.

Secret Service agents swarmed Trump and ducked behind the podium. Blood could be seen on his right ear of Trump as agents surrounded him and led him off the stage to a waiting vehicle to whisk him away.

The shooting is being investigated as an attempted assassination, law enforcement officials said.