 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi concludes G-20 Brazil visit, leaves for Guyana

The Prime Minister’s visit to Guyana till November 21 comes at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Updated - November 20, 2024 04:52 am IST - Rio de Janeiro

PTI
It will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in more than 50 years.

It will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in more than 50 years. | Photo Credit: X/@MEAIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) left for Guyana on the last leg of his three-nation tour after attending the G20 Summit in Brazil, where he met global leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

PM Modi arrived in the South American country after wrapping up a “productive” visit to Nigeria, where he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community.

Divided G20 fails to agree on climate, Ukraine

Announcing his departure from Brazil, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Guyana, the last leg of his three-nation visit, after a constructive and fruitful G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.”

In Brazil, PM Modi was welcomed on Monday (November 18, 2024) by the Indian community with Sanskrit chants after his arrival. Cultural performances were also held to welcome him.

On Monday (November 18, 2024), PM Modi briefly interacted with Biden on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in their first exchanges following the U.S. presidential election.

In an address at a session at the G20 Summit on Monday (November 18, 2024), PM Modi said India’s G20 theme of “One Earth, One Family, One Future” was as relevant at the ongoing summit as it was last year.

Our vision for a free, open and secure maritime network is finding resonance across the world: PM Modi

“The countries of the Global South are most adversely impacted by the food, fuel, and fertiliser crisis caused by global conflicts, and the G20 must focus on addressing it,” PM Modi said.

Mr. Biden, PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Mr. Macron, and Mr. Starmer were among the leaders attending the two-day summit in Rio de Janeiro.

On India's initiatives to deal with hunger and poverty, PM Modi said India had pulled 250 million people out of poverty in the last 10 years and was distributing free foodgrains to 800 million people in the country.

G-20 summit: EAM Jaishankar, Chinese FM Wang discuss resumption of direct flights, return of journalists, tourists and pilgrims

The Prime Minister also highlighted the steps taken by India to strengthen food security in Africa and elsewhere.

Earlier on Tuesday (November 19, 2024), PM Modi held several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

He met leaders from Brazil, Italy, Indonesia and Portugal, Norway, Chile, Argentina, Egypt, South Korea and discussed ways to deepen ties in sectors such as defence, security, trade and technology.

G20: PM Modi meets Italian PM Meloni, European counterparts; discusses ways to strengthen ties

During talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the leaders took stock of the full range of bilateral ties while reaffirming India's commitment to improving cooperation in sectors such as energy, biofuels, defence and agriculture.

He also met Mr. Macron and discussed ways to keep working closely in sectors such as space, energy, and AI.

The Prime Minister also complimented the French president on France's successful hosting of the Olympic Games and the Paralympics in Paris earlier this year.

PM Modi also had a meeting with his U.K. counterpart Starmer, during which he expressed eagerness to work closely in areas such as technology, green energy, security, innovation, and technology.

Following the bilateral meeting, Mr. Starmer announced that trade talks with India would be relaunched in the new year.

Meanwhile, India and Italy unveiled an ambitious five-year strategic action plan that outlined specific initiatives in the key sectors of defence, trade, clean energy, and connectivity following extensive talks between PM Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

The action plan 2025-29 identified 10 specific pillars for advancing bilateral engagement that included economic cooperation and investments, energy transition, space, defence, security, migration and mobility, and people-to-people exchanges.

G20 Summit: Biden, Trudeau miss traditional photo with world leaders

On Tuesday (November 19, 2024), India and Australia officially launched the Renewable Energy Partnership that aims to boost two-way investment in the renewable energy sectors as PM Modi held talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

The two leaders held the second India-Australia Annual Summit on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, during which they reiterated their commitment to further advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in myriad areas such as defence and security, trade and investment, education, skills, sports, space, mobility and people-to-people ties.

PM Modi's visit to Guyana till November 21 comes at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. It will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in more than 50 years.

Published - November 20, 2024 04:30 am IST

Related Topics

India / G20 / summit / Brazil / Guyana / diplomacy / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.