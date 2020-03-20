PM Modi compliments The Hindu Group for compilation on Swami Vivekananda

NEW DELHI

20 March 2020 15:43 IST

The Hindu has brought out a compilation on the life and thoughts of Swami Vivekananda titled The Monk Who Took India to the World.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has complimented The Hindu Group of publications for bringing out a compilation on the life and thoughts of Swami Vivekananda titled The Monk Who Took India to the World.

In a message to Malini Parthasarathy, Co-chairperson of The Hindu Group, the Prime Minister said, “Introducing the world to the grandeur of Vedic philosophy, Swami Vivekananda helped change the way the West saw India. His panoramic vision was rooted in an all-embracing affection for every human being that helped in building bridges between the East and the West.”

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Modi said that Swami Vivekananda reminded the country of its rich past, glorious cultural heritage, profound spiritual thought and immense potential. “He gave new energy and a new confidence to the freedom movement of the country,” the Prime Minister stated.

Swami Vivekananda, Mr. Modi pointed out, had an undying faith in the dynamism and energy of the youth to become nation-builders. “Swamiji’s thoughts and ideals continue to inspire and drive youngsters even today. Ours is a young nation and it is this young India that propels our vision of building a ‘New India’.”

Also read: The Hindu launches book on Swami Vivekananda | The monk who shaped India’s secularism

“The initiative to publish the compilation will help the people, particularly the younger generations to take pride in our rich cultural heritage, our roots and spiritual wisdom,” Mr. Modi’s message said.

Copy of the letter sent by PM Modi praising The Hindu Group publication's book based on Swami Vivekananda

"I am sure that the collection will showcase in a nutshell the grand overarching vision of Swami Vivekananda.

“Best wishes to the ‘Hindu Group’ for all success of the special publication. May the compilation be read and admired widely,” the Prime Minister added.

Click here to order the book