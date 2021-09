PM Modi clocks 20 meetings in his 65-hour stay in U.S.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after arriving from the U.S. visit, at AFS Palam in New Delhi on September 26, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI

New Delhi

26 September 2021 17:51 IST

He also had four long meetings in flights with officials on the way to and back from the U.S

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day trip to the United States was packed with meetings as he attended 20 of them during the around 65 hours he spent in the country, sources said.

He also had four long meetings in flights with officials on the way to and back from the U.S., they added. Sharing details, sources said Mr. Modi had two meetings in flight on Wednesday on the way to the U.S. and three in the hotel upon his arrival.

On September 23, he had five meetings with as many CEOs followed by talks with U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and bilateral interactions with his Japanese and Australian counterparts Yoshihide Suga and Scott Morrison respectively. He also chaired three internal meetings. He had a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden the next day and then attended the Quad meet. Sources said Mr. Modi also held four internal meetings on September 24.

Advertising

Advertising

As Mr. Modi left the U.S. for India on September 25, he held two meetings in the flight back, sources said. The Prime Minister is known to keep a busy schedule on his overseas trips, packing his stay with important meetings.