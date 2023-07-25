PM Modi cites ‘East India company’, Popular Front of India to hit back at Opposition alliance ‘INDIA’

July 25, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on, July 25, 2023, took a jibe at the Oppposition alliance INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance.) citing reviled names such as East India Company and Popular Front of India to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country's name.

Also read: We stand together to contest BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Opposition parties

In his address to the BJP parliamentary party, Mr. Modi said the Opposition is frustrated and disappointed and its conduct shows that it has made up its mind to remain in the opposition, sources quoting him said.

Mr. Modi expressed confidence that the BJP will come to power after the 2024 polls with people's support, asserting that India will become the third largest economy in his government's next tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

With opposition parties rallying around the name of their 'INDIA', Mr. Modi hit back at them saying it is just an attempt to mislead people, sources said.

The Prime Minister took names of several organisations with the name of 'India' to make the point that merely having such a term in their nomenclature does not change anything, sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.