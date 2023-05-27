PM Modi chairs Niti Aayog’s eighth Governing Council meet

May 27, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 27 chaired the eighth Governing Council Meeting of Niti Aayog, which will deliberate on several issues including, health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047.

The theme for this meeting, conducted at the new Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, Delhi, is ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Role of Team India’.

“Eight prominent themes will be discussed during the day-long Meeting including (i) Viksit Bharat@2047, (ii) Thrust on MSMEs, (iii) Infrastructure and Investments, (iv) Minimising Compliances, (v) Women Empowerment, (vi) Health and Nutrition, (vii) Skill Development, and (viii) Gati Shakti for area development and social infrastructure,” the NITI Aayog stated.

It added, “The Meeting will see the participation of Chief Ministers/Lt. Governors of all States and Union Territories, Union Ministers as ex-officio Members and the vice-chairman and members of NITI Aayog”.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh are attending the meeting, among others.

Also read: Delhi CM says will skip NITI Aayog meet, to call on KCR today for support on ordinance issue

The Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, Bihar, Telangana, Rajasthan and Kerala have chosen not to participate in the Niti Aayog meeting.

Generally, the full Council meeting happens every year and last year, it was held under the chairmanship of PM Modi on August 7.

The Council meeting was not convened in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first meeting of the Council took place on February 8, 2015.

(With inputs from PTI)

