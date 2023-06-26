PM Modi chairs meeting with senior Ministers

June 26, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (June 26) chaired a meeting with senior Cabinet colleagues and officials soon after his return from state visits to the U.S. and Egypt.

Also Read | ‘What’s happening in India’, asks PM Modi BJP chief Nadda after returning from landmark U.S., Egypt visits

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Urban Affairs and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Senior officials including P.K. Mishra, the principal secretary to the Prime Minister, were also present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi arrived here in the early hours of Monday from state visits to the U.S. and Egypt.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT