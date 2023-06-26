ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi chairs meeting with senior Ministers

June 26, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - New Delhi

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Urban Affairs and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 26, 2023, chaired a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Urban Affairs and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Senior officials including the principal secretary to the PM were also present. | Photo Credit: Video grab: Twitter/@PTI_News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (June 26) chaired a meeting with senior Cabinet colleagues and officials soon after his return from state visits to the U.S. and Egypt.

Senior officials including P.K. Mishra, the principal secretary to the Prime Minister, were also present.

Mr. Modi arrived here in the early hours of Monday from state visits to the U.S. and Egypt.

