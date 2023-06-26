PM Modi chairs meeting with senior Ministers

June 26, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (June 26) chaired a meeting with senior Cabinet colleagues and officials soon after his return from state visits to the U.S. and Egypt.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Urban Affairs and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

VIDEO | PM Modi held a high-level meeting with Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Hardeep Singh Puri, along with other officials earlier today. pic.twitter.com/MSc6kXVbXW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 26, 2023

Senior officials including P.K. Mishra, the principal secretary to the Prime Minister, were also present.

Mr. Modi arrived here in the early hours of Monday from state visits to the U.S. and Egypt.