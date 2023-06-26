HamberMenu
PM Modi chairs meeting with senior Ministers

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Urban Affairs and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

June 26, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 26, 2023, chaired a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Urban Affairs and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Senior officials including the principal secretary to the PM were also present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 26, 2023, chaired a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Urban Affairs and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Senior officials including the principal secretary to the PM were also present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (June 26) chaired a meeting with senior Cabinet colleagues and officials soon after his return from state visits to the U.S. and Egypt.

Also Read | ‘What’s happening in India’, asks PM Modi BJP chief Nadda after returning from landmark U.S., Egypt visits

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Urban Affairs and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Senior officials including P.K. Mishra, the principal secretary to the Prime Minister, were also present.

Mr. Modi arrived here in the early hours of Monday from state visits to the U.S. and Egypt.

