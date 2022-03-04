National

PM Modi chairs meeting on Ukraine crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting in New Delhi on March 4, 2022 to review the Ukraine crisis. Photo: Special Arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting to review the Ukraine crisis amid the ongoing exercise to evacuate Indian nationals, mostly students, from the country facing attack from Russia.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal were part of the meeting besides top officials, including NSA Ajit Doval. The government has launched “Operation Ganga” to evacuate its citizens and sent four Union Ministers as Mr. Modi’s special envoys to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to coordinate the exercise.


