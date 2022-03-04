PM Modi chairs meeting on Ukraine crisis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting to review the Ukraine crisis amid the ongoing exercise to evacuate Indian nationals, mostly students, from the country facing attack from Russia.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal were part of the meeting besides top officials, including NSA Ajit Doval. The government has launched “Operation Ganga” to evacuate its citizens and sent four Union Ministers as Mr. Modi’s special envoys to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to coordinate the exercise.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.