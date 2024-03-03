PM Modi chairs meeting of Union Council of Ministers

March 03, 2024 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 3 chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers in what is likely to be the last such exercise during the second term of his government.

Many Ministries are scheduled to make presentations on their future agenda in the meeting in which Mr. Modi is expected to speak at length about his 10-year government's successes and future priorities, especially the goal for making "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.

The Prime Minister has been holding meetings of the entire Council of Ministers from time to time to discuss key policy and governance issues but this meeting has assumed political significance in view of the Lok Sabha elections, expected to be held in April-May.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Election Commission (EC) is likely to announce the poll schedule in a couple of weeks.

The meeting is being held at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the national capital's Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has expressed confidence of retaining power at the Centre for a third term under Mr. Modi on the back of its development and welfare planks.

The EC has begun reviewing the preparedness of various States for holding the Lok Sabha elections.

In 2014, the EC had announced the schedule for the nine-phase Lok Sabha elections on March 5 and the results were declared on May 16.

In 2019, the poll panel had announced the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on March 10 and the results were declared on May 23.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT