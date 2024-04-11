ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi chairs meet to review preparedness for heat wave conditions

April 11, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - New Delhi

Preparedness in the health sector was reviewed in terms of availability of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, ORS and drinking water, the statement said.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting to review preparedness for heat wave conditions with experts, on April 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Amid a forecast for extreme weather conditions in summer months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 11 reviewed the preparedness for heat wave conditions and called for all arms of governments at central, State and district levels to work in synergy.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official statement said Mr. Modi chaired a meeting where he was briefed about the likelihood of above-normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the country during April-June, with high probability of such condition in central western peninsular India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs meet to review preparedness for heat wave conditions | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Preparedness in the health sector was reviewed in terms of availability of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, ORS and drinking water, the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timely dissemination of essential information, education and communication (IEC) awareness material, especially in regional languages, through all platforms such as television, radio and social media was stressed upon at the meeting, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Since a hotter than normal summer is expected in 2024, which coincides with the General Elections, it was felt that the advisories issued by the Health ministry and NDMA be translated into regional languages and disseminated widely," it said.

Over 95% chance of El Nino conditions from January-March 2024: U.S. forecaster

Mr. Modi stressed upon the whole of government approach, and said all arms of the government at central, state and district levels, besides various ministries, need to work on this in synergy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also stressed upon awareness creation along with adequate preparation in hospitals, highlighting the need for quick detection and putting out forest fires.

The principal secretary to the prime minister, home secretary, officials from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), and the National Disaster Management Authority attended the meeting.

More heat-wave days than usual for most of India this summer, IMD says | Explained

India is likely to experience extreme heat during the April to June period with central and western peninsular parts facing the worst impact, the India Meteorological Department had said recently as the country prepares for the mammoth seven-phase general elections starting April 19.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US