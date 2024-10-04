GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on Security meet amid West Asia crisis

The sources said the West Asia conflict and its impact on trade and supply of petroleum products was discussed in the meeting

Updated - October 04, 2024 04:13 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Thursday to discuss the outbreak of fresh hostilities in West Asia, sources said.

Israel-Lebanon conflict LIVE updates

The sources said the West Asia conflict and its impact on trade and supply of petroleum products was discussed in the meeting.

Related Stories

India has voiced deep concern over the escalation of the security situation in West Asia and said the conflict must not take a wider regional dimension.

It has also called for addressing all issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

Published - October 04, 2024 04:10 am IST

Related Topics

Narendra Modi / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Israel / Lebanon / Israel-Palestine Conflict

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.