PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on Security meet amid West Asia crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Thursday to discuss the outbreak of fresh hostilities in West Asia, sources said.

The sources said the West Asia conflict and its impact on trade and supply of petroleum products was discussed in the meeting.

India has voiced deep concern over the escalation of the security situation in West Asia and said the conflict must not take a wider regional dimension.

It has also called for addressing all issues through dialogue and diplomacy.