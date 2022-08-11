PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff members

A youngster ties rakhi to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of rakha bandhan, on August 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

August 11, 2022 14:50 IST

Officials said daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers and other members working at PMO tied rakhis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 11, 2022 with the daughters of staff members working at his office tying rakhis on his wrist. "A very special Raksha Bandhan with these youngsters," the Prime Minister tweeted and posted pictures from the event. Advertisement Advertisement Officials said the daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers and other such members of the staff working at the Prime Minister's Office tied rakhis on Mr. Modi's wrist. They also shared a video of the celebration and the Prime Minister's interaction with them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.