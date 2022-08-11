India

PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff members

A youngster ties rakhi to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of rakha bandhan, on August 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
PTI New Delhi August 11, 2022 14:50 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 14:50 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 11, 2022 with the daughters of staff members working at his office tying rakhis on his wrist.

"A very special Raksha Bandhan with these youngsters," the Prime Minister tweeted and posted pictures from the event.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Officials said the daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers and other such members of the staff working at the Prime Minister's Office tied rakhis on Mr. Modi's wrist.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They also shared a video of the celebration and the Prime Minister's interaction with them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Read more...