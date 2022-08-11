PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff members

Officials said daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers and other members working at PMO tied rakhis.

A youngster ties rakhi to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of rakha bandhan, on August 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

Officials said daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers and other members working at PMO tied rakhis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 11, 2022 with the daughters of staff members working at his office tying rakhis on his wrist.

"A very special Raksha Bandhan with these youngsters," the Prime Minister tweeted and posted pictures from the event.

A very special Raksha Bandhan with these youngsters... pic.twitter.com/mcEbq9lmpx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2022

Officials said the daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers and other such members of the staff working at the Prime Minister's Office tied rakhis on Mr. Modi's wrist.

They also shared a video of the celebration and the Prime Minister's interaction with them.