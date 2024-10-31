ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi celebrates Diwali with armed forces near Indo-Pak border in Kutch

Updated - October 31, 2024 03:30 pm IST - Bhuj, Gujarat

Prime Minister Modi celebrates Diwali with BSF, Army, Navy, and Air Force near Indo-Pak border in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Diwali celebration with BSF Jawans in Gujarat’s Kutch on Thursday (October 31, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 31, 2024) celebrated Diwali with the personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF), Army, Navy and Air Force near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat's Kutch district.

“PM Modi reached Lakki Nala in Sir Creek area after landing at Koteshwar in Kutch from Ekta Nagar,” said a BSF official.

"He celebrated Diwali by offering sweets to jawans," the official added.

Forces in and outside India trying to destabilise the country: PM Modi

In a video shared by officials, PM Modi, wearing a BSF uniform, can be seen offering sweets to the personnel on board a patrol vessel.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar on the birth anniversary of India's first Home Minister, which is celebrated as National Unity Day.

