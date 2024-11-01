PM Modi calls on President Murmu, Vice President Dhankhar on Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday and greeted them on Diwali.

The PMO's X handle posted pictures of Modi greeting Murmu.

"PM Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu and conveyed Diwali greetings," the PMO said in a post on the microblogging platform.

The Vice President Secretariat and the PMO also shared pictures of Modi and Dhankhar from their meeting on X.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji called on the Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Vice-President's Enclave and exchanged Diwali greetings today," the Vice President's Secretariat said.

