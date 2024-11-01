ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi calls on President Murmu, Vice President Dhankhar on Diwali

Published - November 01, 2024 12:04 am IST - New Delhi

"PM Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu and conveyed Diwali greetings," the PMO said.

PTI

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchange greetings on the occasion of the Diwali festival, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday and greeted them on Diwali.

The PMO's X handle posted pictures of Modi greeting Murmu.

The PMO's X handle posted pictures of Modi greeting Murmu.

Forces in and outside India trying to destabilise the country: PM Modi

The Vice President Secretariat and the PMO also shared pictures of Modi and Dhankhar from their meeting on X.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji called on the Hon'ble Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Vice-President's Enclave and exchanged Diwali greetings today," the Vice President's Secretariat said.

