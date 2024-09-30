PM Modi calls Kharge to enquire about his health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday (September 30, 2024) to enquire about his health after the opposition leader required medical assistance at a public meeting.

Mr. Kharge became unwell while addressing a rally in the Jasrota belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

After receiving medical attention, Mr. Kharge said he is "not going to die" before Mr. Modi is removed from power.

Congress leaders said Mr. Kharge is now stable after a check-up by doctors.

Official sources said the prime minister called up the Congress president and wished him good health.

