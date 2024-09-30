ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi calls Kharge to enquire about his health

Updated - September 30, 2024 07:46 am IST - New Delhi

Mallikarjun Kharge became unwell while addressing a rally in the Jasrota belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

PTI

File picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday (September 30, 2024) to enquire about his health after the opposition leader required medical assistance at a public meeting.

Campaigning ends for final phase of J&K Assembly elections

After receiving medical attention, Mr. Kharge said he is "not going to die" before Mr. Modi is removed from power.

Congress leaders said Mr. Kharge is now stable after a check-up by doctors.

Official sources said the prime minister called up the Congress president and wished him good health.

