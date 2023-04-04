ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi calls for integrated response to disasters

April 04, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - New Delhi

In his address at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure 2023, PM Modi noted that 40 countries have become part of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure in a few years.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his virtual address at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: Twitter@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, underlined the need for an integrated response to disasters, saying disaster in one region can have a big impact on a completely different region in a closely connected world.

In his video address at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure 2023, he noted that 40 countries have become part of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure in a few years.

Also read: India is the ‘first responder’ to any calamity in ‘any part of the world’, says PM Modi 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The conference has become an important platform for advanced and developing economies, large and small countries, and the global north and global south to come together on one platform, he said.

Mr. Modi said infrastructure is not merely about returns but also about reach and resilience.

Infrastructure should leave none behind and should serve people, including in times of crisis, he added, stressing on having a holistic view of infrastructure.

Social and digital infrastructure is as important as transport infrastructure, the Prime Minister said.

Recent disasters are a reminder of the scale of challenges facing the world, he said while noting the incidents of heat wave which had hit India and Europe, cyclones and also recent earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US