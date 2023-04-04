HamberMenu
PM Modi calls for integrated response to disasters

In his address at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure 2023, PM Modi noted that 40 countries have become part of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure in a few years.

April 04, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his virtual address at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his virtual address at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: Twitter@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, underlined the need for an integrated response to disasters, saying disaster in one region can have a big impact on a completely different region in a closely connected world.

In his video address at the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure 2023, he noted that 40 countries have become part of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure in a few years.

The conference has become an important platform for advanced and developing economies, large and small countries, and the global north and global south to come together on one platform, he said.

Mr. Modi said infrastructure is not merely about returns but also about reach and resilience.

Infrastructure should leave none behind and should serve people, including in times of crisis, he added, stressing on having a holistic view of infrastructure.

Social and digital infrastructure is as important as transport infrastructure, the Prime Minister said.

Recent disasters are a reminder of the scale of challenges facing the world, he said while noting the incidents of heat wave which had hit India and Europe, cyclones and also recent earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

