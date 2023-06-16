HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi calls for deliberations on global food security at ongoing G-20 Agriculture Ministers conference

PM Modi said climate change is causing extreme weather events more and more frequently, and these challenges are felt most by the global South

June 16, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - Hyderabad

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Stating that the agriculture sector is facing several challenges globally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 16 urged the G20 Agriculture Ministers Meeting to deliberate on how to undertake collective action for achieving global food security.

In a video message to the three-day meeting underway in Hyderabad, Mr. Modi said climate change is causing extreme weather events more and more frequently, and these challenges are felt most by the global South.

"Globally, agriculture provides livelihood for over 2.5 billion people. In the global South, agriculture accounts for almost 30% of the GDP and over 60% of jobs and today this sector faces several challenges. The supply chain disruption caused by the pandemic has been worsened by the impact of geopolitical tensions," the Prime Minister said.

"Climate change is causing extreme weather events, more and more frequently. These challenges are felt most by the global South," Mr. Modi added.

He said India's policy is the fusion of "back to basics and march to future" even as the country is promoting natural farming as well as technology-enabled agriculture.

Mr. Modi said farmers all over the country are taking up natural farming by not using synthetic fertilisers or pesticides with a focus on rejuvenating mother Earth.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Agriculture / G20

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.