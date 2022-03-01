PM Modi briefs President Kovind on Ukraine crisis

Sources said Mr. Modi briefed Mr. Kovind on the Govt.’s ‘Operation Ganga’ .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, and briefed him on various issues, including the Ukraine crisis, official sources said. T

The government has launched "Operation Ganga" to evacuate Indian citizens, mostly students, from Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia.

Sources said Mr. Modi briefed Mr. Kovind on the crisis and his government's efforts to bring back the Indian citizens stranded in the country.

The government had on Monday decided to send four ministers to several neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation exercise.