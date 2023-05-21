ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi, Brazilian President Lula discuss ways to further deepen bilateral strategic partnership

May 21, 2023 10:06 am | Updated 10:07 am IST - Hiroshima

PM Modi and President Lula met on the sidelines of the summit of the G7 advanced economies in Hiroshima

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bilateral meeting with the President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in Hiroshima, Japan on May 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 21 held productive and wide-ranging talks with Brazilian President Inacio Lula da Silva during which they discussed ways to further deepen the bilateral strategic partnership, especially in sectors of defence production, trade and renewable energy.

Mr. Modi and Mr. Lula met on the sidelines of the summit of the G7 advanced economies in Hiroshima.

Also Read | Quad leaders express deep concern over consequences of Ukraine war

"The talks with President @LulaOficial were productive and wide-ranging. India and Brazil will keep working together to deepen trade ties. We also discussed diversifying cooperation in sectors like agriculture, defence and more," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"Cementing bonds of friendship. PM @narendramodi met President @LulaOficial of Brazil in Hiroshima. Discussed ways to further deepen the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership, especially in sectors of defence production, trade, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, dairy & animal husbandry and renewable energy," the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They also exchanged views on regional developments and cooperation in multilateral platforms, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US