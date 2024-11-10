ADVERTISEMENT

Jharkhand Assembly elections: Those who opposed creation of the State, can’t develop it, says PM Modi in Bokaro rally

Updated - November 10, 2024 03:00 pm IST

PM Modi, addressing an election rally in Jharkhand’s Bokaro, says “We created the State, now will give it its due share.”

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Bokaro, Jharkhand on November 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing an election rally in Jharkhand’s Bokaro on Sunday (November 10, 2024), said that those who opposed the creation of Jharkhand can’t develop it. “We created the State, now will give it its due share,” he added..

PM Modi, speaking ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, said that Jharkhand received ₹80,000 crore from the Centre during the UPA rule. After 2014, it got over ₹3L crore, he noted.

Jharkhand Assembly elections: Rahul attacks Modi over GST, says it is a weapon to kill the poor, farmers and labour class

“I promise to ensure stringent punishment for ‘corrupt’ leaders of JMM-led coalition,” he said.

“Will ensure that those wearing slippers can travel by air,’ Mr. Modi added.

