Jharkhand Assembly elections: Those who opposed creation of the State, can’t develop it, says PM Modi in Bokaro rally

PM Modi, addressing an election rally in Jharkhand’s Bokaro, says “We created the State, now will give it its due share.”

Updated - November 10, 2024 02:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Bokaro, Jharkhand on November 10, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Bokaro, Jharkhand on November 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing an election rally in Jharkhand’s Bokaro on Sunday (November 10, 2024), said that those who opposed the creation of Jharkhand can’t develop it. “We created the State, now will give it its due share,” he added..

PM Modi, speaking ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, said that Jharkhand received ₹80,000 crore from the Centre during the UPA rule. After 2014, it got over ₹3L crore, he noted.

“I promise to ensure stringent punishment for ‘corrupt’ leaders of JMM-led coalition,” he said.

“Will ensure that those wearing slippers can travel by air,’ Mr. Modi added.

Mr. Modi said that the NDA Government is reviving closed industrial units in Jharkhand, ensuring employment for thousands.

Published - November 10, 2024 02:17 pm IST

