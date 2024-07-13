GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi blesses Ambani scion after star-studded wedding

Mr. Modi arrived at the Ambani family-owned Jio World Convention Centre here for a wedding reception that has been titled ‘Shubh Aashirwad

Updated - July 13, 2024 10:51 pm IST

Published - July 13, 2024 10:37 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani ties the knot with Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 13, 2024.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani ties the knot with Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 13 blessed the newly-wed couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant after their star-studded wedding that was attended by global celebrities, business tycoons, and politicians.

Mr. Modi arrived at the Ambani family-owned Jio World Convention Centre here for a wedding reception that has been titled 'Shubh Aashirwad'.

Mr. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani — Asia's richest man — and Radhika, a pharmaceutical heiress, touched Mr. Modi's feet to seek his blessings.

Mr. Modi was received by Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani and was escorted into the venue where hosts of celebrities, film stars, cricketers, business tycoons, and politicians had assembled.

The marriage on July 12 culminated months of pre-wedding events in India and abroad.

The guests invited for the reception on July 13 were almost similar to the ones who attended the wedding a day before.

The attendees included Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor; cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson; and Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H Nasser were also on the guest list.

Politicians who attended the wedding included Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his Deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, his wife Dimple and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray.

The groom Anant, 29, oversees the oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd's renewable and green energy expansion while the bride, Radhika Merchant, also 29, is the daughter of pharmaceutical tycoon Viren Merchant and is the marketing director for his company, Encore Healthcare.

Related Topics

Narendra Modi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.