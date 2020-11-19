PM Modi, Bhutanese PM to jointly launch RuPay card Phase-II on November 20

New Delhi:

The implementation of Phase-I of RuPay cards in Bhutan has enabled visitors from India to access ATMs and Point of Sale terminals across Bhutan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering will on November 19 launch RuPay card Phase-II that will allow Bhutanese card holders to access RuPay network in India. The Prime Ministers of the two countries had jointly launched Phase-I of the project during Mr. Modi’s state visit to Bhutan in August last year.

The RuPay card is an Indian debit and credit card payment network, with acceptance at ATMs, POS devices and e-commerce websites.

A virtual ceremony for the joint launch of RuPay card Phase-II by Prime Minister Modi and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering will be held on November 20, the statement said. India and Bhutan share a special partnership, anchored in mutual understanding and respect, reinforced by a shared cultural heritage and strong people to people links, the MEA said.