PM Modi becomes first 'active member' of BJP

Published - October 16, 2024 04:55 pm IST - New Delhi

Narendra Modi took his 'Sakriya Sadasyata' (active membership) in the presence of BJP president J.P. Nadda and general secretary Vinod Tawde, who is convener of the nationwide membership drive.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi renews his membership as the first active member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in New Delhi on Wednesday (October 16, 2024). BJP National President JP Nadda was also present. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) became the first person to be enrolled as an 'active member' of the BJP as he launched the party's 'Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan' in New Delhi.

An 'active member' of the BJP has to enrol at least 50 persons as party members in a booth or an assembly seat. Only active members take part in the party's organisational elections, which will begin after the membership drive ends.

PM Modi pitches for framing global digital framework for ethical use of technology

PM Modi said on X, "Adding momentum to our endeavour of making a Viksit Bharat! As BJP Karyakarta, proud to become the first Sakriya Sadasya and launch the Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan today... This is a movement which will further strengthen our Party at the grassroots and ensure effective contribution of our Party Karyakartas for national progress."

“Active members,” Mr. Modi noted, “will be eligible to contest elections for a ‘Mandal Committee’ and above. “ He added, “At the same time, they will get many opportunities to work for the party in the times to come.”

Every six years, the BJP launches a fresh membership drive. Every existing BJP member is also required to enrol himself afresh, while new members are also added.

