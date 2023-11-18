PM Modi, Australian Deputy PM to watch India vs Australia World Cup final

November 18, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

World Cup final to begin with IAF air show watched by VIPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will be leading a host of celebrities who will be among the audience at the World Cup cricket final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

A host of Bollywood stars, political figures, families of cricket players and other VIPs are expected to add colour to the much anticipated finale clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar on Friday to oversee security and other arrangements.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles will attend the match on Sunday. Chief Minister Patel reviewed security and other arrangements with top officials,” a press release from the State government said.

Mr. Marles, who is also Australia’s Defence Minister, was scheduled to be in Delhi on Monday, November 20, for the India-Australia 2+2 Defence and Foreign Ministers meeting.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong is expected to reach Delhi directly for the meeting. Mr. Marles, who is in Indonesia for bilateral meetings at present, will take the detour to be in Ahmedabad to cheer the Australian team, sources said.

Tight security

The State authorities have enhanced the security in the city and around the stadium in Motera area of the city where the game will be played. Besides the local police, other forces will also be deployed to manage the event in which over one lakh spectators are expected to participate at the event.

Police officials had informed the CM about the elaborate arrangements in place for the smooth conduct of the match, including the deployment of 4,500 personnel to provide security to the ground, teams, VIPs and to take care of traffic management.

Before the match, the Indian Air Force’s renowned Surya Kiran aerobatics team is scheduled to put up an air show.

While the Indian team reached here on Thursday evening, the Australian team reached on Friday.

Earlier this year, Mr. Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese had attended a cricket match during the Border Gavaskar Trophy. It was the fourth match of the series, which was held in Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad.

This is second event in Gujarat in which top functionary from Australia is visiting the State.

Earlier this month, Australia’s Education Minister Jason Clare MP and his Indian counterpart Dharmendra Pradhan. were in Gujarat to open the campus of two Australian universities at GIFT City in Gandhinagar.

Australia’s Deakin University and University of Wollongong have opened their campuses in the GIFT City.

Moreover, Australia India Institute, a prominent think tank, held its annual oration delivered by the Australian Minister in Gandhinagar.

(With Inputs from Suhasini Haidar from New Delhi)