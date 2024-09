PM Modi attends tech CEOs roundtable in New York

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a roundtable with the CEOs of leading American companies, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, to enhance cooperation between India and the US in cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors.

The meeting took place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on Sunday (September 22, 2024) during the second leg of Mr. Modi's three-day US visit.

The Prime Minister participated in the roundtable with CEOs of US-based firms working on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors.

Among those he met include Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Modi also addressed the Indian diaspora at the packed Nassau Veterans Coliseum on Long Island in New York.

The Prime Minister reached New York on Sunday after attending the Quad Leaders’ Summit hosted by President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday.

