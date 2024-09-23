ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi attends tech CEOs roundtable in New York

Published - September 23, 2024 06:19 am IST - New York

Among those PM Modi met include Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum arena, in New York on Sunday, September 22, 2024. After the event, Mr. Modi met Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a roundtable with the CEOs of leading American companies, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, to enhance cooperation between India and the US in cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors.

Also read: Joe Biden hails PM Modi’s Ukraine trip, lauds India’s global role

The meeting took place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on Sunday (September 22, 2024) during the second leg of Mr. Modi's three-day US visit.

The Prime Minister participated in the roundtable with CEOs of US-based firms working on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors.

Among those he met include Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen.

