GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi attends tech CEOs roundtable in New York

Among those PM Modi met include Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen.

Published - September 23, 2024 06:19 am IST - New York

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum arena, in New York on Sunday, September 22, 2024. After the event, Mr. Modi met Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum arena, in New York on Sunday, September 22, 2024. After the event, Mr. Modi met Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a roundtable with the CEOs of leading American companies, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, to enhance cooperation between India and the US in cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors.

Also read: Joe Biden hails PM Modi’s Ukraine trip, lauds India’s global role

The meeting took place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on Sunday (September 22, 2024) during the second leg of Mr. Modi's three-day US visit.

The Prime Minister participated in the roundtable with CEOs of US-based firms working on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors.

Among those he met include Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Modi also addressed the Indian diaspora at the packed Nassau Veterans Coliseum on Long Island in New York.

The Prime Minister reached New York on Sunday after attending the Quad Leaders’ Summit hosted by President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday.

Published - September 23, 2024 06:19 am IST

Related Topics

India-United States

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.