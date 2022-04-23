PM Modi attends Bihu function at Sonowal's residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The attendance of Mr. Modi in the Bihu function bears significance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended a Rongali Bihu event organised by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at his residence here.

Mr. Modi watched a Bihu dance and folk dance fusion performed by artistes from Assam and other programmes for over an hour. He also interacted with the artists and other guests.

The Rongali Bihu, which coincides with the Assamese new year, is celebrated from April 14 for a week.

Mr. Sonowal appreciated the prime minister for attending the function and said it reflected his love for the Assamese people and their culture.

"I am grateful to the prime minister for his kind presence at the Bihu function and his blessings. In the last eight years, his interests and initiatives for the overall development of Assam and the Northeast is unprecedented," he said. Among those who attended the event include Union Ministers Anurag Singh Thakur, Nagendra Singh Tomar, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.