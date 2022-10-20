PM Modi asks tribals to teach Congress party a lesson

In Gujarat, Modi hit out at the party for ‘insulting’ tribal traditions and culture while highlighting development works done by the BJP in the State for development of the community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the foundation stone laying ceremony of multiple development initiatives worth over ₹1,970 crore at Vyara in Tapi district, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

In Gujarat, Modi hit out at the party for ‘insulting’ tribal traditions and culture while highlighting development works done by the BJP in the State for development of the community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the Congress for making fun of tribal traditions and culture, exhorting the members of the tribal community to not forget the “insult” and teach the party a lesson.

He was addressing a rally in the tribal Vyara district in south Gujarat after inaugurating and laying foundation stone for various projects in the tribal-dominated Tapi district.

This is the third rally the Prime Minister addressed in his home State Gujarat ahead of the State election due to be held in December. On Wednesday, he launched development works and addressed rally in Junagadh and Rajkot and he also led a roadshow in the commercial capital Saurashtra.

In South Gujarat on Thursday, Mr. Modi in his political outreach to the tribal persons, alleged that the Congress party never respected them and used the community only for votes while neglecting their welfare.

False promises

The Prime Minister said the country has various tribal sons and daughters at important posts citing examples of President Droupadi Murmu and Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel.

“You have seen the past governments. Now, compare the Congress governments of the past with the present BJP-led governments in different States. The Congress governments never thought about your future and they would just work for winning elections. Before the polls they used to make false promises, but after elections they would forget them instead of honouring the commitments,” he told the gathering of tribes persons from the region.

He added that the BJP governments at the State or at the Centre have always given top priority for the development of the tribals across the country.

Road connectivity

The Prime Minister highlighted development works like road connectivity to the villages and pockets dominated by the tribal communities or schools in those pockets for their children built by the BJP government.

“You have to teach the Congress party a lesson for not respecting your culture and traditions,” he said, adding that Congress leaders even mocked him when he wore a tribal jacket or a headgear.

Spearheading the BJP campaign in the State, the Prime Minister has been holding rallies and roadshows while launching new projects as the State prepares for the crucial Assembly election in which the ruling BJP is seeking a fresh mandate.