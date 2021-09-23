PM Modi arrives in Washington, to meet CEOs of five companies

The Prime Minister will head to New York on Friday evening and address the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday morning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s motorcade arrived at the Willard Intercontinental, a short distance from the White House, just before 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday on a wet and windy fall evening in Washington. On Thursday, Mr. Modi is scheduled to meet first with the CEOs of five companies that have invested in India or have significant investment potential: semiconductor and wireless technology manufacturer Qualcomm, renewable energy company First Solar, software company Adobe, energy systems and arms manufacturer General Atomics and investment management company, the Blackstone Group.

Mr. Modi will also have three bilateral meetings: first with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, then with U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and finally with his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga. On Friday, he will have bilateral talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and a Quad summit with Mr. Biden, Mr. Suga and Mr. Morrison. China, Pakistan, Myanmar and Afghanistan are expected to feature in these talks.

Mr. Modi will head to New York on Friday evening and address the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday morning before heading back to India. India’s experience with COVID-19, vaccinations, counter-terrorism and reform of the U.N. are likely to come up in Mr. Modi’s U.N. address.

Commends diaspora

Earlier he commended the Indian diaspora for distinguishing itself across the world as he received a warm welcome from the community on his arrival here.

He was greeted by groups of Indian Americans at the airport soon after his plane landed and later at the hotel where he had an interaction with the members of the community.

“Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet along with a set of pictures of his interaction with the Indian American CEOs.

“It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world,” Mr. Modi said.

One of the signature events of the Prime Minister's overseas visit has been his meetings with the diaspora community in large gatherings. However, due to the current COVID-19 situation, he is unlikely to have a large gathering or meeting with the Indian Americans who constitute more than 1.2 % of the country’s population.

(With inputs from PTI)