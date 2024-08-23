GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi arrives in Ukraine on historic visit to war-torn country

This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since the country became independent in 1991.

Updated - August 23, 2024 11:26 am IST

Published - August 23, 2024 11:20 am IST - Kyiv

PTI
File picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky

File picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Ukraine on a historic visit to the war-torn country during which he is expected to share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict with the Ukrainian leader.

Mr. Modi is visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

ALSO READ: PM Modi attempts a tricky balance in Kyiv, as U.S. and Russia watch closely

His visit to Kyiv comes nearly six weeks after his high-profile trip to Moscow which triggered criticism from the U.S. and some of its Western allies.

This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since the country became independent in 1991.

PM Modi’s Ukraine visit likely to explore deeper ties in defence manufacturing

"I look forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with President Zelenskyy on strengthening bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict," Modi had said before leaving Delhi. "As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region."

The prime minister travelled to Kyiv from Poland in a 'Rail Force One' train that took around 10 hours. The return trip will also be of the same duration.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has been calling for resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Before leaving Warsaw, Mr/ Modi said that his Poland visit has been "special".

His visit to Poland was the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in the past 45 years.

