PM Modi arrives in Nigeria on first leg of three-nation visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Nigeria on Sunday (November 17, 2024) on the first leg of his three-nation visit at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Nigeria in 17 years.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Abuja, Nigeria. Warmly welcomed by Minister for Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, who presented the Prime Minister with the 'Key to the City' of Abuja. The key symbolises the trust and honour bestowed on the prime minister by the people of Nigeria," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a late-night post on X.

PM @narendramodi arrives in Abuja, Nigeria.



Warmly welcomed by Minister for Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Ezenwo Wike @GovWike, who presented PM with the 'Key to the City' of Abuja.



The key symbolises the trust and honour bestowed on PM by the people of 🇳🇬. pic.twitter.com/9sX9IeGIEq — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 16, 2024

The MEA also shared pictures of the Prime Minister being welcomed to the country.

Mr. Modi himself responded to a post on X by Tinubu in which the Nigerian president said he looked forward to welcoming the Indian Prime Minister.

"Our bilateral discussions will seek to expand the strategic partnership between both countries and enhance cooperation in critical sectors. Welcome to Nigeria, Prime Minister Modi," Mr. Tinubu further said in his post.

I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his first visit to Nigeria, which is also the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to our dear country since 2007.



Our bilateral discussions will seek to expand the strategic partnership between both countries and… — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) November 16, 2024

Responding to the Nigerian President's post from his official handle on X, Mr. Modi shared pictures of himself deplaning upon his arrival and greeting the dignitaries and the people who had gathered at the airport.

"Thank you, President Tinubu. Landed a short while ago in Nigeria. Grateful for the warm welcome. May this visit deepen the bilateral friendship between our nations," he said in the post.

Thank you, President Tinubu.



Landed a short while ago in Nigeria. Grateful for the warm welcome. May this visit deepen the bilateral friendship between our nations. @officialABAThttps://t.co/hlRiwj1XnVpic.twitter.com/iVW1Pr60Zi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2024

In a series of posts later, Mr. Modi shared more pictures of his welcome in Abuja.

He said in one post, "Heartwarming to see the Indian community in Nigeria extending such a warm and vibrant welcome!" In another post, he said, "In Nigeria, the Marathi community expressed joy at Marathi being conferred the status of a classical language. It is truly commendable how they remain connected to their culture and roots." Marathi was among several languages granted classical status by the Union Cabinet last month.

This is Mr. Modi's first-ever visit to the West African Region. He is on a five-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana. From Nigeria, he will travel to Brazil.

In his departure statement, Mr. Modi said, "I am also eagerly looking forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi." Modi also said it would be an opportunity to "build upon our strategic partnership that is based on shared belief in democracy and pluralism".

In Brazil, he will attend the 19th G20 Summit as a Troika member.

Mr. Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden will be among the leaders to attend the summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19.

India is part of the G20 Troika along with Brazil and South Africa.

In the third and final leg of his trip, Mr. Modi will visit Guyana from November 19 to 21 at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. It will be the first-ever visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in more than 50 years.