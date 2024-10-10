PM Modi arrives in Laos to attend India-ASEAN, East Asia summits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 10, 2024) said he looked forward to the deliberations with world leaders as he arrived in Laos for a two-day visit to attend the India-ASEAN and East Asia summits.

Mr. Modi is visiting Lao PDR on the invitation of Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

Laos is the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) founded in 1967.

Mr. Modi was accorded a traditional welcome at the airport by Lao PDR Minister of Home Affairs Vilaywong Bouddhakham while some time later, at the hotel lobby, members of the Indian diaspora greeted him with cheerful slogans. He also interacted with the community members.

“Landed in Lao PDR. Looking forward to the deliberations with various world leaders,” Mr. Modi posted on X after reaching there.

During the visit, Mr. Modi will participate in the 21st India-ASEAN and the 19th East Asia summits.

Later, Mr. Modi witnessed 'Phralak Phralam,' the Laotian Ramayan performance. According to their website (http://phralakphralam.com/), the Lao Ramayana differs from the original Indian version. It had reached Laos late, around the 16th century, brought by Buddhist missions.

In his departure statement in New Delhi, Mr. Modi noted that India is marking a decade of Act East policy this year.

“I will join the ASEAN leaders to review progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of our cooperation,” the Prime Minister said.

The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, he said.

Mr. Modi said India shared close cultural and civilisation ties with the region, including with the Lao People's Democratic Republic (PDR), which is enriched by a shared heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana.

“I look forward to my meetings with the Lao PDR leadership to further strengthen our bilateral ties,” he said.

He added, "This is a special year as we mark a decade of our Act East Policy, which has led to substantial benefits for our nation. There will also be various bilateral meetings and interactions with various world leaders during this visit."

The ASEAN member States are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, India, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Brunei Darussalam.

The East Asia Summit comprises the 10 ASEAN countries and eight partners – Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Russia and the United States. Timor-Leste has the observer status at the EAS.

PM Modi receives blessings from Buddhist monks in Laos

Mr. Modi witnessed a “captivating performance” of the Laotian adaptation of the Ramayan that reflects the shared heritage and age-old civilisation connection between India and Laos.

“PM @narendramodi witnessed a captivating performance of the Lao Ramayana, known as Phalak Phalam or Phra Lak Phra Ram. This unique rendition of the Ramayan reflects the deep cultural ties and shared heritage between India and Lao PDR,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a post on X.

“Vijaya Dashami is a few days away and today in Lao PDR, I saw a part of the Lao Ramayana, highlighting the victory of Prabhu Shri Ram over Ravan. It is heartening to see the people here remain in touch with the Ramayan. May the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always remain upon us!” Mr. Modi posted on X.

He also shared on his social media account some glimpses from the memorable episode of Phalak Phalam or Phra Lak Phra Ram he witnessed in Lao PDR.

Several dignitaries, including Minister of Home Affairs, Minister of Education and Sports, Governor of Bank of Lao PDR and Mayor of Vientiane were present on the occasion.

“Shared heritage and tradition bringing the two countries closer... The performance was an exquisite display of India-Laos rich and shared linkages,” External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Ramayan continues to be celebrated in Laos, and the epic reflects the shared heritage and age-old civilisation connection between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Several facets of Indian culture and tradition have been practised and preserved in Laos for centuries. The two countries are closely working to illuminate their shared heritage, it said.

Earlier, Mr. Modi participated in a blessing ceremony by senior Buddhist monks of the Central Buddhist Fellowship Organisation of Lao PDR, led by Mahaveth Masenai, the revered abbot of Si Saket temple in Vientiane.

“Met respected monks and spiritual leaders in Lao PDR, who were happy to see the honour being given to Pali by the Indian people. I am grateful to them for their blessings,” Mr. Modi posted on X.

The monks and spiritual leaders expressed their delight at India’s decision to give Pali Classical Language status, his office said.

Shared Buddhist heritage represents yet another facet of close civilisational bonds between India and Laos, the MEA said.

Mr. Modi also witnessed an exhibition on the restoration and conservation of the Vat Phou temple complex done by the Archaeological Survey of India in Laos.

“Deepening cultural connect! India is proud to be working closely with Lao PDR on conserving and restoring various heritage sites, including the Vat Phou complex,” Mr. Modi posted on X.

The Archaeological Survey of India is involved in restoring the Vat Phou temple and related monuments in Laos.

“Vat Phou: a symbol of India-Laos close civilisational ties and heritage. Archaeological Survey of India has been undertaking exceptional work for restoration and conservation of Vat Phou, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Laos,” Mr. Jaiswal said.

