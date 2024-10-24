ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi arrives in Delhi after attending BRICS Summit in Russia

Published - October 24, 2024 02:49 am IST - New Delhi

Mr. Modi met several world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit

ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for New Delhi after attending the 16th BRICS Summit, in Kazan on October 23, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Delhi after his two-day visit to Russia, during which he participated in the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also met several world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

He described the BRICS Summit in Russia’s Kazan as “very productive”. He thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin, the people of Russia and their government for their hospitality.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi for financial integration among BRICS countries

During his visit to Russia, Mr. Modi addressed two sessions of the BRICS Summit held in Kazan under Russia’s chairmanship.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While sharing the video on X, Mr. Modi stated, “The BRICS Summit in Kazan was very productive. Had the opportunity to discuss diverse issues and meet various world leaders. I thank President Putin, the Russian people and Government for their hospitality. Here are the highlights.”

Modi-Xi meeting

On the last day, Mr. Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan — the first formal structured interaction between the two leaders in five years. The meeting comes after the two countries reached an agreement on resuming regular patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

After meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Mr. Modi stated, “India-China relations are important for the people of our countries and for regional and global peace and stability.”

This visit marked Mr. Modi’s second visit to Russia this year as he visited Moscow in July for the annual India-Russia Summit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US