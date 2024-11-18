 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi arrives in Brazil to attend G20 Summit

Alongside Mr. Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden will be among the leaders attending the Rio de Janeiro summit on November 18-19

Published - November 18, 2024 07:10 am IST - Rio de Janeiro

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to attend the G20 Summit, in Nigeria, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to attend the G20 Summit, in Nigeria, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Brazil on Monday (November 18, 2024) on the second leg of his three-nation visit, during which he will attend the G20 Summit.

Mr. Modi arrived in the South American country after wrapping up a "productive" visit to Nigeria, where he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community.

Prime Minister Modi leaves for three-nation tour

Announcing Modi's arrival in Brazil, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in the vibrant city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to attend the G20 Brazil Summit." It also shared pictures of Modi's welcome at the airport.

PM Modi receives Nigeria's second-highest national award

Announcing his arrival, Mr. Modi said in a post on his official X handle, "Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to take part in the G20 Summit. I look forward to the summit deliberations and fruitful talks with various world leaders." In Brazil, he will attend the 19th G20 Summit as a member of the Troika. India is part of the G20 Troika along with Brazil and South Africa.

Alongside Mr. Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden will be among the leaders attending the Rio de Janeiro summit on November 18-19.

Explained | Is the G-20 a success for global cooperation?

In the third and final leg of his trip, Mr. Modi will visit Guyana from November 19 to 21 at the invitation of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali. It will be the first-ever visit of an Indian prime minister to Guyana in more than 50 years.

Mr. Modi said in his departure statement on Saturday (November 16, 2024), "This year, Brazil has built upon India's legacy. I look forward to meaningful discussions in keeping with our vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. I will also use the opportunity to exchange views on furthering bilateral cooperation with several other leaders." Induction of the 55-nation African Union as a permanent member of the G20 and managing to produce a leaders' declaration overcoming deep divisions over the Ukraine conflict were seen as major milestones of India's G20 presidency last year.

Published - November 18, 2024 07:10 am IST

Related Topics

India / G20 / Brazil

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.