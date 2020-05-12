National

PM Modi approves ₹ 2 lakh for kin of migrants run over by train in Aurangabad, ₹50,000 for injured

Aurangabad, 08/05/2020: Police investigate the railway track near Aurangabad after a goods train ran over migrant workers

Aurangabad, 08/05/2020: Police investigate the railway track near Aurangabad after a goods train ran over migrant workers   | Photo Credit: Yogesh Londhe

Narendra Modi sanctioned the ex-gratia out of the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the kin of the 16 migrant labourers who were run over by a goods train in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad on May 8.

¨Prime Minister has sanctioned ex-gratia out of Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) at Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the persons deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the persons who got seriously injured in the train accident in Aurangabad District, Maharashtra,” his office said.

It asked the Railways to furnish details of the total fund required, along with the names of the deceased, their next of kin and the seriously injured persons with their complete postal addresses.

It also mentioned that persons who suffered minor/simple injuries are not eligible for ex gratia from the PMNRF.

