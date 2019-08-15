National

PM Modi announces creation of Chief of Defence Staff

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a Chief of Defence staff will ensure synergy among the three services and provide effective leadership to them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a Chief of Defence staff will ensure synergy among the three services and provide effective leadership to them

A high-level committee set up to examine the gaps in the country’s security system in the wake of the Kargil War in 1999 had called for appointment of a Chief of Defence Staff as a single-point military adviser to the Defence Minister.

In a major decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the creation of a chief of defence staff (CDS) as head of the tri-services.

PM Narendra Modi at the Red Fort on the 73rd Independence Day

PM Modi promises investment of ₹100 lakh crore in infrastructure

 

PM Modi made the key announcement in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day.

The Prime Minister said the CDS will ensure synergy among the three services and provide effective leadership to them.

Also read: Tri-service integration or consolidation?

“Our government has decided to have a Chief of Defence Staff – CDS,” Mr. Modi said.

All for one, one for all?: on integrated military theatre commands

 

A group of ministers analysing required reforms in the national security system had also favoured appointing a chief of defence staff.

In 2012, the Naresh Chandra Task Force had recommended creating the post of a permanent chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee.

The CoSC comprises chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Air Force and the senior-most among them acts as its chairman as per existing norm.

