PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of 8 victims of drowning in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 14, 2024) announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the kin of eight persons who drowned in the Meshwo river in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight persons from Vasna Sogthi village drowned while bathing in the Meshwo river during the immersion of Ganesha idols on Friday evening.

Condoling the incident, the Prime Minister, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, "Deeply saddened by the news of the loss of lives in the drowning incident in Dehgam taluk of Gujarat. My condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones in this tragedy. May God grant peace to the departed souls."

ADVERTISEMENT

“PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased persons and a relief of ₹50,000 to the injured,” the PMO posted on X.

A funeral procession was taken out for the deceased in Vasna Sogthi village on Saturday (September 14, 2024).

Dehgam MLA Balrajsinh Chauhan, MP Hasmukh Patel, political leaders and Government officials were also present for the mass funeral.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.